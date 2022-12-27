Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Up 4.3%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.54. 9,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 250,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLMT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Carter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 285,283 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,067.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $56,945.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 150,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,378.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Carter acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $35,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,067.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $160,765 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 63,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

