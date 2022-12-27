Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 396,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,748,000 after acquiring an additional 31,748 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 505,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,710,000 after acquiring an additional 77,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 100,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CP opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

