Capital Insight Partners LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $50.86.

