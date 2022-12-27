Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $135.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $303.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

