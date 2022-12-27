Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 48.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,551 over the last 90 days. 8.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

