Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $30.49 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 661,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 8.2% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $30,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 449.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 52,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 119,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.099 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

