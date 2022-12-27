Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $201.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $260.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.05 and its 200-day moving average is $195.04.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

