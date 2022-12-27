Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after acquiring an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Republic Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $130.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.79 and its 200-day moving average is $135.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

