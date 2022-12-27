Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 66 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $235.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.94. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $249.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

