Capital Insight Partners LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.