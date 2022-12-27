Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.27. 342,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 711,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Several brokerages have commented on CRDF. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,089.26% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at $1,589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 266.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 296,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 215,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 186,392 shares in the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

