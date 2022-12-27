Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after acquiring an additional 94,888 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 63,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 45,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAH opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

