Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.34.

Carlyle Secured Lending has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Carlyle Secured Lending has a payout ratio of 76.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. 21.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.