Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 6.9%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 41,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,154,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Carvana Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a market cap of $755.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 over the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Carvana by 150.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Carvana by 248.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

