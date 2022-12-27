Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $243.69

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $243.69 and last traded at $243.47, with a volume of 48315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

