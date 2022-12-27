CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.10

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 2389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPC. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the third quarter worth about $13,084,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the second quarter valued at about $4,925,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the second quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter valued at about $2,281,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

