Celer Network Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $71.01 million and $2.91 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

