Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading 3.8% Higher

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.18. 16,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,018,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

CENX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.72.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Century Aluminum by 87.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,814 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $17,607,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $12,649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after buying an additional 446,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

