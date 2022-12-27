Cerillion Plc (CER) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cerillion Price Performance

Shares of LON CER opened at GBX 1,240 ($14.97) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,188.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,051.02. Cerillion has a 12 month low of GBX 580 ($7.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,300 ($15.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £365.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,875.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Get Cerillion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.90) price target on shares of Cerillion in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.