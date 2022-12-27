ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 5.4%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.09. 100,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,721,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.
ChargePoint Stock Down 2.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
