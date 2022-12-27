Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:CQE)

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQEGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04.

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in social infrastructure properties. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 29 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.

