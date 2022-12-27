Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Given New $76.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of CKPT stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.53. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the period.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.
