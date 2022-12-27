Chia Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Chia has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Chia coin can now be purchased for about $29.45 or 0.00176337 BTC on exchanges. Chia has a total market cap of $178.14 million and $3.52 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $874.59 or 0.05228909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00499812 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.25 or 0.29614131 BTC.

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,049,425 coins and its circulating supply is 6,049,425 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

