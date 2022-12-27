Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. CL King initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at Chuy’s

In related news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $233,320.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,243.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Chuy’s Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 239.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 31.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 465,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,205 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHUY stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $521.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

