Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

