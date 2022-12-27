Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Clariant Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

