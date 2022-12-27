Cobak Token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $33.60 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $33.60 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002844 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cobak Token has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cobak Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $871.99 or 0.05225320 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.54 or 0.00500615 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,949.85 or 0.29661697 BTC.

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token launched on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,762,497 tokens. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

