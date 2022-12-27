Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $60.49 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.49.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,211,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,891,000 after purchasing an additional 130,644 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCEP stock opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $59.86.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

