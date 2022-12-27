Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 74.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 44.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,473. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day moving average is $92.16.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.