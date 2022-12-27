Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,392 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 36,826 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.01. 4,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,520. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

