Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Boosted by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

