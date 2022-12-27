Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $15.19 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,897 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 8.5% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,728,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,240. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

