Compass Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 461,147 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,943. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

