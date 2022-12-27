Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,719 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Compass Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,040,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,373. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $54.97.

