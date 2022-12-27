Compass Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Compass Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 198.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,054,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $45.33. 3,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,930. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $53.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.88.

