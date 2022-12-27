Compound 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.11 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $32.74 or 0.00195003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $237.96 million and approximately $12.11 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00114724 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00043220 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00055170 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 32.5170287 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $12,140,924.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

