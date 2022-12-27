Conflux Reaches Market Cap of $52.79 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $52.79 million and approximately $12.89 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,699.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00411758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021525 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.65 or 0.00872207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00094638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.35 or 0.00612872 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00255333 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.0227511 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $751,927.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

