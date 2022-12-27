Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of CMT stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
