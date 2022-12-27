Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Trimmed by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Corning by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Corning by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,176. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

