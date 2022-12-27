Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 294.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.76. 16,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,808. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.13.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

