Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Down to $13.54

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $12.89. Cosan shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 8,260 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
Cosan Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73.
Cosan Company Profile
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
