Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Down to $13.54

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $12.89. Cosan shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 8,260 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Cosan Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan

Cosan Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSAN. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 8,546.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 434,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 429,374 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 154.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 756,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 458,743 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

