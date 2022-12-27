CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.21

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.21 and last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 16500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on CRSP. Barclays cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.44.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39.
Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,370,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,910,191.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,250. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after buying an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 830.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,791,000 after buying an additional 747,413 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
Read More
