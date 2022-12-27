Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2022

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CRR.UN traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.84. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.68 and a twelve month high of C$18.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.