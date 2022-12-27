Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRON stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.51. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 235.72%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler bought 49,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $151,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 447,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,605 in the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,459,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after buying an additional 169,755 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 246,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 313,718 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 944,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 56,062 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,115,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Articles

