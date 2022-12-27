Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.76

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.22 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 123.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 54.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 75,763 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 18.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Cryoport by 100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,626 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.