Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises approximately 1.6% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

Cummins stock opened at $241.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

