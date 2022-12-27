CV SHOTS Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $16.67 million and $77.78 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CV SHOTS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $855.93 or 0.05124682 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00500754 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,955.50 or 0.29669919 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00588062 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $36.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CV SHOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CV SHOTS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.