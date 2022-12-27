CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Financial Review

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CVS Group and Smart Share Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVS Group N/A N/A N/A Smart Share Global -14.40% -14.31% -10.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CVS Group and Smart Share Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVS Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smart Share Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Smart Share Global has a consensus price target of $1.70, suggesting a potential upside of 37.10%. Given Smart Share Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than CVS Group.

6.6% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVS Group and Smart Share Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smart Share Global $562.63 million 0.58 -$19.55 million ($0.26) -4.77

CVS Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smart Share Global.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices. In addition, it operates Animed Direct, an online retail business that sells prescription and non-prescription medicines, pet foods, and other pet care products; and an online dispensary. Further, the company provides burial grounds; veterinary instrumentation supply; and property development services. It owns 472 veterinary practices, 3 laboratories, and 7 crematoria in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Ireland. CVS Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Diss, the United Kingdom.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 5.7 million power banks in 845,000 POIs in 1,700 counties and county-level districts. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

