DAO Maker (DAO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $110.10 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00005230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $110.10 million and approximately $647,765.31 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,282,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

