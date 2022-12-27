DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Shares of AVGO opened at $551.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $509.97 and its 200 day moving average is $505.06. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

